BAFB without water due to water line break outside North Gate

BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Barksdale Air Force Base does not have water due to a water line break that happened Monday evening.

According to the 2nd Bomb Wing Command Chief, the water line outside the North Gate was struck. There is no expected time of when the line will be fixed.

Families are urged to be conservative with their water practices like avoiding washing clothes and filling up bathtubs.

A water boil advisory will be in effect once the water line is fixed.