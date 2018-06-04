Bail set for man accused in 2013 murder

It’s been almost five years since a woman was murdered in Hooks, Texas and today, a Bowie County man stood before a judge accused in the crime.

39 year old Toddrick Matthews’ bail is set at $500,000. He was arrested two weeks ago in Dallas and transported back to Texarkana last Friday.

A grand jury indicted Matthews for the 20-13 murder of Sonja Banks. Banks who was found in the front yard of her home. Investigators say Matthews claimed, he returned home to find it on fire and Banks dead in the bathtub. Authorities say it was apparent she’d been beaten.