SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Friends and family of a teenager killed last week in Allendale held a prayer vigil Saturday and vowed to demand justice for whoever is responsible for his death.

De’Anthony Walker was shot just after 4 p.m. Thursday in the 1400 block of Harvard Ave. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Police have not made any arrests or identified any suspects.

“If they’re children, they’re going to be charged as adults,” says community activist Breka Peoples, who is also the boy’s aunt. “I’m going to push that because at the end of the day that’s my nephew. You took something from me that I can’t get back.”

She added, “I feel like my nephew shouldn’t got touched by nobody while I’m out here in the streets helping and protecting other people’s children.”

Though police recovered around 30 shell casings in the area, they have released little information about the shooting.

“I don’t know what went wrong, but the Lord, he’s going to fix it. He’s going to fix it,” said Walker’s grandmother, Jacqueline Hill.

Shreveport police detectives are still investigating. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (318) 673-7373.

“I just want justice for my nephew, and I’m going to get justice for my nephew,” Peoples said.