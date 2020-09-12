Balloon release honors Shreveport drive-by shooting victim

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Balloons flying over the Shreveport sky Friday honor the city’s latest drive-by shooting victim.

Tyetyana McLemore died Monday from injuries she received when police said her vehicle was shot and later crashed on Interstate-20 near Jewella August 16.

Dozens of friends and family members gathered at Bill Cockrell Park to remember the 21-year-old.

“Only thing that hurts is the fact that I will never in my life see a grandchild from my only daughter, and it is so hurtful,” her mother said. “It is so hurtful. That’s wrong. She didn’t bother people. She didn’t hurt people.”

Two passengers in the vehicle were also shot, a 12-year-old and a 21-year-old. Both had non-life-threatening injuries.

The shooting remains under investigation.

Detectives are asking anyone with information about this incident to contact them immediately at 318-673-6955 or 318-673-7300#3. Those wishing to remain anonymous can contact Shreveport Caddo Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373 or via their app, P3Tips.

Crime Stoppers is an anonymous tip service that with pay cash rewards for information leading to the identification and arrest of those responsible for crimes.

