BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Family and friends released balloons Tuesday evening in celebration of the life of a Bossier City teen killed in a UTV crash over the weekend.

Cope Middle School student and Lady Cougars Softball pitcher Lyla Rose Sobolak, 13, was killed in a UTV crash in Coushatta July 2, 2022. (Photo courtesy: Cope Middle School)

Cope Middle School student and Lady Cougars Softball pitcher Lyla Rose Sobolak, 13, died Saturday night from injuries suffered in a crash on Clear Springs Church Road north of LA Hwy 155 in Coushatta.

There were tears and hugs as family, friends, classmates, teammates, and staff gathered outside the school and prayed before releasing dozens of yellow, orange, and white balloons into the sky.

Visitation and funeral services will be held at Calvary Baptist Church on Thursday, according to Dignity Memorial. The visitation will be from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m. the funeral service will be held directly after the visitation.

A friend of Sobolak’s family has set up a memorial fund to cover the cost of her funeral and related expenses.