Bank inside Bossier Walmart robbed

Bossier City Police are investigating the armed robbery of the FSNB bank branch located inside the Walmart in the 2500 block of Airline Drive. The robbery happened just before 3pm Tuesday when, according to witnesses, a man walked up to a teller, produced a knife and demanded money.

The man then walked out of the Walmart and ran away through the parking lot. It’s believed he then fled the scene in a small, dark colored SUV. There were no reported injuries. The suspect is described as a black male with an average build. He was wearing eye glasses, a royal blue shirt, blue jeans, white tennis shoes and dark colored do-rag on his head. Security cameras were able to capture pictures of him. Anyone with information about this robbery is asked to call Bossier Crime Stoppers at (318) 424-4100.