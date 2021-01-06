The Latest on the Coronavirus Outbreak
Barksdale administers first doses of COVID-19 vaccine to base personnel

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The first phase of the COVID-19 vaccine is being administered to personnel at Barksdale Air Force Base.

On Wednesday the first to receive the Moderna coronavirus vaccine at BAFB were healthcare workers, emergency responders, and installation defense personnel.

This distribution process was implemented to protect Department of Defense personnel from COVID-19 as quickly as possible.

Distribution will shift to other personnel during the next vaccination phase.

Per Department of Defense guidance, based on CDC recommendations, vaccination prioritization includes medical staff, those maintaining essential national security and installation functions, deploying forces, and beneficiaries at the highest risk for developing severe illness from COVID.

Additional information about the COVID-19 vaccine, including its development, possible side effects, and what to expect after receiving the vaccine can be found on the CDC website at: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/vaccines/faq.html.

For information on the DOD’s phased distribution plan, to include population priority, visit the DOD website at: https://www.defense.gov/Newsroom/Releases/Release/Article/2440556/dod-announces-covid-19-vaccine-distribution-plan/.

Information will also be made available on the Barksdale COVID-19 webpage at: https://www.barksdale.af.mil/News/COVID-19-BAFB/.

