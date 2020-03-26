Barksdale AFB confirms 3 COVID-19 cases on base, increases health protection condition level

BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Barksdale Air Force Base has confirmed three cases of coronavirus on base and raised the Health Protection Condition to Charlie, according to a statement released Thursday by base leadership.

The extra protection level further reduces restrictions on the base and comes with reassurance that all work areas and frequented public places have been thoroughly cleaned.

The following is the full official statement:

In accordance with Department of Defense, the installation commander has directed Health Protection Condition (HPCON) Charlie, effective 12 p.m., to combat the spread of the 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) on base and in our local communities. As a result of moving to HPCON Charlie, only those individuals conducting official duties or business, attending appointments at a medical facility or picking up prescriptions will be allowed on the installation. All DoD and non-DoD affiliated personnel currently living on base will maintain base access. There are now a total of three confirmed cases of COVID-19, at Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana. All work areas have been thoroughly cleaned as well as frequented public places such as the dining facility and commissary. Any base personnel under investigation for COVID-19 or coming in direct and prolonged contact with a person under investigation for COVID-19 have been placed on restricted movement. In an effort to further reduce movement on and off base, the installation commander has imposed further restrictions on usage of the commissary, base exchange and shoppette. Access to these facilities are limited to the following groups: active duty, reserve and guard personnel who work on the installation and authorized patrons living in base housing, dorm residents or lodging. If you develop flu-like symptoms with fever and cough or shortness of breath or may have had contact with a person who has COVID-19 or had recent travel to areas considered high-risk, contact your health care provider before seeking medical care to prevent possible transmission in the health care setting. The DoD and Barksdale AFB will continue to follow the guidance from the CDC for this outbreak and will continually assess the need for these access restrictions and adjust accordingly as the situation evolves. For the latest base specific information on COVID-19 including who will have access to the installation, visit the Barksdale AFB website at https://www.barksdale.af.mil/COVID-19-BAFB/ Public Affairs Division, 2d Bomb Wing (AFGSC)

