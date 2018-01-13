Barksdale AFB could get its own I-20 interchange

Barksdale Air Force Base may have its own Interstate-20 interchange in the coming years if Louisiana’s request for GARVEE bonds is granted.

Friday, Gov. John Bel Edwards announced his administration is beginning the process to request the bonds, which would allow the state to repay the debt over a 12-year period with federal highway funds the state receives each year.

An I-20 exchange directly into the local base is one of the infrastructure projects the bonds would cover, Edwards said.

“This is an unprecedented opportunity to do something that is good for our nation,” said Bossier City Mayor Lo Walker. “It’s also good economically, but most importantly, it’s good for the defense of our nation.”

Edwards, a West Point graduate who served in the military for eight years, knows the importance of future commitments to the state and doesn’t want anything or anyone to think any differently.

“But should Congress ever decide to look at where they might need to close bases, we don’t want them to say, well you know what…. the folks in Louisiana don’t really appreciate Barksdale,” Edwards said. “They won’t even put an interchange there.

“Well,” the governor quipped, “we’re going to fix that.”