Barksdale AFB offering support to Hurricane Michael evacuees

Airmen and families displaced from Tyndall Air Force Base by Hurricane Michael in the region surrounding Barksdale Air Force Base can reach out for support from all base organizations to include Force Support, medical, chaplains, counseling and more.

Airmen and families should log any problems they are facing into AFPAAS at https://afpaas.af.mil/.

For those in critical financial or family issue, Airmen and families should contact the Red Cross Hero Care Center at (877) 272-7337.

For Air Force-level personnel support from the Air Force Personnel Center call the Personnel Readiness Center: (210) 565-2020 or (800) 435-9941.

Airmen can also call the Barksdale Airman and Family Readiness Center at 318-456-8400.

For military personnel, ID, or administrative support contact the 2nd Force Support Squadron Customer Support at (318) 456-3710.

There is a blanket medical referral in place until Oct. 31 for those displaced by the Hurricane to receive care at their evacuated location. Please go to https://tricare.mil/michael for medical and prescription information.

For general base contact information, download the Team Barksdale app at https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.app.p3705BH&hl=en_US,https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/team-barksdale/id1243525231?mt=8, or by searching your app store for “Team Barksdale.” There is a button specifically for Hurricane Michael support.

Airmen and families can also find information at the Air Force Personnel Center Facebook page (https://www.facebook.com/AirForcePersonnelCenter/) and website (https://www.afpc.af.mil/Hurricane/fbclid/IwAR2PdncONU0v1jQEmBc1e4GH3xCW7mAtgM7cTU0YWixzSpIkQLIAhmZ6Ew0/).

If Airmen have not been able to get help from any of the resources above and are in a financial or family crisis, please call the Barksdale Command Post at (318) 456-2151 who can connect them with appropriate resources.

If you know of an Airman or their family who was displaced from Tyndall by Hurricane Michael, please help us pass this information to them. Only as a community do we accomplish the mission.

For more information, call the 2nd Bomb Wing Public Affairs Office at 318-456-1015 or email 2BW.PA@us.af.mil.