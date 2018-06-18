Barksdale Air Force Base has a new command leader

Colonel Michael Miller takes over as command of the 2nd Bomb Wing at Barksdale Air Force Base this morning. Outgoing commander Colonel Ty Neuman is leaving for the United States Strategic Command in Nebraska at Offutt Air Force Base.

Colonel Miller has been at Barksdale for a year serving as director for the Joint-Global Strike Operations Center (J-GSOC). He says he’s looking forward to leading the airmen and continuing the mission. In addition, his top priority is caring for airmen and their families.

Colonel Ty Neuman the former Commander of the 2nd Bomb Wing says, “I came in with a focus on mission and execution, it’s important for not only the second bomb wing, but it’s important for every airman that supports this nation that we succeed.”

“It’s an assignment of a life time. It’s an absolute dream. Everybody aspires to command, but to command at the wing is probably the last best job in the Air Force, is to command at the wing level. Have the ability to impact airmen. To lead airmen, and to get the mission done is an absolute joy,” Colonel Miller said.

Colonel Miller says living here for a year, has already made Louisiana feel like home. His kids are high schoolers in the community.

Miller is married with three children. Prior to arriving at Barksdale Colonel Miller was the vice commander of the 7th Bomb Wing at Dyess Air Force Base in Texas.