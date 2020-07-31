Barksdale Air Force Base honors Col. Steve dePyssler in memorial service

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Memorial services were held Friday for Retired Col. Steven dePyssler on Barksdale Air Force Base.

dePyssler, who died last week after a long battle with cancer, served in the United States Army, Air Corps, and Air Force for 38 years.

“He was also probably one of the greatest veterans advocates for the state of Louisiana,” said Joey Strickland, Louisiana Secretary of Veteran Affairs.

Colonel dePyssler was also the only known American to serve in five wars, but contrary to what many would believe, dePryssler’s son Bruce said he was not the disciplinary parent. He loved to have fun.

“He decides kids are bored I’m going to start a little league. Kids are bored I’m going to make a big ice skating rink. You know just…he was a wonderful father,” said Bruce.

Steve’s mission to serve continued even in retirement. The colonel spent the last 40-years volunteering at the Northwest Louisiana Veterans Home in Bossier City. He started a $50,000 grant to enhance the quality of life for veterans.

“His legacy in terms of supporting veterans. Elderly widows with indemnity compensation.. it’s just hard to describe. A tremendous veterans advocate,” said Strickland.

A long-time friend of dePyssler said the Barksdale Air Force base will never forget his contribution to this community.

“He’s going to be remembered for that home because as you walk into that veterans home the first thing you see is this huge eagle which epitomizes the spirit of colonel dePyssler,” said Stickland.

Friends and family said dePyssler’s purpose in life was to help at least one person a day. His legacy will live on forever.

Colonel dePyssler was 101-years old.

