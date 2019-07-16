Barksdale Air Force Base Honors Fallen Airman

Barksdale Air Force Base honored fallen airman Technical Sergeant Perry J. Bailey Jr. with a Celebration of Life ceremony on Monday.
TSGT. Bailey was killed on June 30th in an apparent murder-suicide.
Speakers at Monday’s event told stories about Bailey’s personality, as well as his love of marathons, and his excellence in his profession as a paramedic.
“He was the king of antics,” Lt. Col. Scott Carbaugh said. “He was that guy that would poke the bear. He would try to get a response.”
Carbaugh says while Bailey might mess with people, it was done out of love.
“It was all out of love, it was all about trying to get a response,” Carbaugh said, “and honestly entertain himself a little bit but it was never malicious.”
Bailey will be laid to rest Thursday morning in San Antonio.