Barksdale Air Force Base Honors Fallen Airman

Barksdale Air Force Base honored fallen airman Technical Sergeant Perry J. Bailey Jr. with a Celebration of Life ceremony on Monday.

TSGT. Bailey was killed on June 30th in an apparent murder-suicide.

Speakers at Monday’s event told stories about Bailey’s personality, as well as his love of marathons, and his excellence in his profession as a paramedic.

“He was the king of antics,” Lt. Col. Scott Carbaugh said. “He was that guy that would poke the bear. He would try to get a response.”

Carbaugh says while Bailey might mess with people, it was done out of love.

“It was all out of love, it was all about trying to get a response,” Carbaugh said, “and honestly entertain himself a little bit but it was never malicious.”

Bailey will be laid to rest Thursday morning in San Antonio.