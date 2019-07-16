Tracking the Tropics banner

Barksdale Air Force Base Honors Fallen Airman

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Barksdale Air Force Base honored fallen airman Technical Sergeant Perry J. Bailey Jr. with a Celebration of Life ceremony on Monday.

TSGT. Bailey was killed on June 30th in an apparent murder-suicide.

Speakers at Monday’s event told stories about Bailey’s personality, as well as his love of marathons, and his excellence in his profession as a paramedic.

“He was the king of antics,” Lt. Col. Scott Carbaugh said. “He was that guy that would poke the bear. He would try to get a response.”

Carbaugh says while Bailey might mess with people, it was done out of love.

“It was all out of love, it was all about trying to get a response,” Carbaugh said, “and honestly entertain himself a little bit but it was never malicious.”

Bailey will be laid to rest Thursday morning in San Antonio.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Check This Out