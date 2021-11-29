Barksdale Air Force Base to lose water Tuesday for water main repairs, boil advisory to follow

BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Those living on Barksdale Air Force Base will be without water starting Tuesday night while repairs are made to a water main that broke outside the North Gate last week.

According to the base Facebook page, water will be shut off at 9 p.m. Tuesday while the cities of Bossier and Shreveport make permanent repairs to the water main. Primary water is estimated to be returned on Wednesday morning, no earlier than 5 a.m.

“Once the water service is returned, residents on the base will need to boil their water – All water coming from the taps will not be potable – PLEASE DO NOT DRINK THAT WATER UNTIL TOLD OTHERWISE. We do not know when we’ll regain potable water.”

The post notes that the Commissary and AAFES will be open Tuesday for those wishing to purchase water.