Barksdale Airman buried with full military honors

An American flag drapes Airman Joshua Kidd’s casket-a symbol of his decade long service to the Air Force.

In the days after his death we spoke with residents of Bossier City where Kidd was stationed.

“He was loved by his neighbors and most everyone talks about his love for his son,” says pastor Terry Young.

Born in Roanoke, Kidd grew up at Smith Mountain Lake and later moved to Louisiana. Kidd was a tech sergeant in the Air Force, but he was also a loving husband and a devoted father of a two year old boy. Police say Kidd was shot and killed outside his home the morning of September 25th.

“I just remember looking out and seeing his body was still laying over there. Not anything you expect to wake up to,” said Kidd’s neighbor, Michele Alexander.

But it’s how he lived, rather than how he died, that many remember. Kidd was described as having a positive impact on the lives of others. He was someone who was a mentor and had a good sense of humor.

“We’re going to hurt. We’re going to hurt so bad and the only thing I know is the proper thing to say is we’ve got a Heavenly Father that cares for us,” says Young.

As he’s laid to rest, many are hoping to find peace while mourning the loss of a life that was taken too soon.

The Bossier City Police Department’s Violent Crimes Unit has arrested two teenagers in the shooting death of Kidd. 17-year-old Jareona Crosby and a 15-year-old juvenile are being charged with second degree murder in connection with the case.