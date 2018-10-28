Barksdale airman dies in bizarre Saturday night crash

A 22-year-old Barksdale airman died Saturday night after his vehicle crashed on Interstate 49 in Rapides Parish, setting off a series of bizarre events.

Edwardo Ramos Jr. was pronounced dead at the scene of the accident.

Louisiana State Police responded to the crash around 8:20 p.m. on I-49 at the Cheneyville overpass, located at Exit 56 in Rapides Parish.

The crash involved four vehicles, a 2013 Chevrolet Malibu driven by Ramos; a 2005 Peterbilt driven by Shane Williams, 49, of Nett Lake, Minn.; a 2008 Honda Pilot driven by Esther Smith, 59, of St Landry Parish; and a 2014 Toyota Camry driven by 19-year-old Cody Stanley of Cheneyville.

Ramos was heading south in his Malibu on I-49 when he lost control and collided with the overpass bridge rail over Louisiana Highway 181, causing his vehicle to become disabled.

Smith stopped her Honda Pilot in the roadway to help, which resulted in Williams crashing his 18-wheeler into Ramos’ Malibu and Smith’s Pilot.

Ramos then exited his Malibu and either jumped or fell from the overpass onto Highway 181, around 25 feet below, where he was hit by the Toyota Camery Stanley was driving on Highway 181 through the overpass.

Ramos was pronounced dead at the scene, though it is unknown whether he died from the fall or after being struck by Stanley’s Camry.

Williams was wearing his seat belt and was not injured.

Smith, along with her two passengers were wearing their seat belts, and were transported to Bunkie General Hospital with minor injuries.

A pedestrian, identified as Bobby Savage, 59, of Bunkie, was standing near the scene when the initial collision happened. He was hit with debris from the vehicles, received minor injuries and also was transported to Bunkie General Hospital.

Neither Stanley nor his passenger, who were wearing seat belts, were injured.

Ramos was assigned to Security Forces at Barksdale Air Force Base.

Routine toxicology tests are pending. The crash remains under investigation.