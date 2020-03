Don’t be alarmed if you see or smell smoke near Barksdale Air Force Base this week.

Starting at 10 a.m. Monday, Jan. 29 the 2nd Civil Engineer Squadron will be conducting controlled burns on BAFB’s East Reservation.

The burns, which will last until Wednesday, Jan. 31, reduce the risk of a wildfire by removing the underbrush that can cause a potential wildfire to spread quickly.