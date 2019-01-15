Barksdale to host SrA Bell Memorial 5K

Barksdale Air Force Base will host the 5th Annual Senior Airman Bryan R. Bell Memorial 5K on Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, Jan. 18 at 8 a.m.

SrA Bell, an Explosive Ordnance Disposal technician from the 2nd Civil Engineer Squadron, tragically lost his life from injuries sustained when his vehicle struck an improvised explosive device while supporting Operation Enduring Freedom in Afghanistan Jan. 5, 2012.

During his career, Bell successfully completed 209 counter-IED missions in both Iraq and Afghanistan. He was part of teams which cleared 745 miles for supply routes in Iraq and Afghanistan. In four years of service, he earned the Bronze Star of Valor, the Air Force Combat Action Medal, both the Air Force and the Army Commendation Medals and the Purple Heart

The run will begin immediately following remarks from base leaders.