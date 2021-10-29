Barksdale warns explosives training might make noise Friday

Barksdale Air Force Base EOD is conducting explosive training from 9 a.m. till 3 p.m. Friday. (Source: Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office Facebook)

BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Barksdale Air Force Base is warning the public training operations Friday will generate loud sounds and vibrations.

The 2d Civil Engineer Squadron Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) team is conducting training operations on Friday from 9 a.m. till 3 p.m. according to the Barksdale Air Force Base Public Affairs Office.

For more information, call the 2d Bomb Wing Public Affairs Office at 318-456-1015 or email 2BW.PA@us.af.mil.