Barskdale Air Force Base reacts to possible North Korean missile threat

North Korea has threatened to fire missiles at Guam. Barksdale Air Force Base is another potential target, housing the Global Strike command with B52 bombers capable of their own nuclear strikes.

While base public officials could not discuss any specifics on being a target or any action plans they did say peace is their profession and they are there to make countries like North Korea think twice about a nuclear strike.

Captain Andrew Caulk, Chief of Public Affairs at Barskdale Air Force Base, said “One of the big points of having us here and projecting deterrence is to let our enemies know, as the secretary said, they will be grossly overmatched in their capabilities. So we’re here ready to project that power and make sure they understand that message loud and clear.”