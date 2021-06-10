Bass Pro Shops donates fishing equipment to a Northwest Louisiana non-profit organization

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Multiple Bass Pro Shops across the United States donated over 40,000 fishing rods and reels to local non-profit organizations in an effort to get more youth outside.

According to Bass Pro Shops in Bossier City, the fishing rods and reels went to the Dream Hunt Foundation.

The organization was founded in 2013 and is located in Stonewall, LA. The organization’s goal is to assist children who have disabilities and live the dream of getting outside with nature.

“We will be able to take this equipment and use it for our next fishing trip. We take students from Caddo, Bossier, and De Soto schools,” Founder of Dream Hunt Foundation Jeff Warren said.

The donated supplies are from customers participating in the store’s fishing rod and reel trade-in program. Customers bring in gently used rods and reels in exchange for discounts on new gear.

Bass Pro’s Gone Fishing is a two-weekend event where kids can come to the store to fish in the catch and release ponds. Bass Pro Shops founder Johnny Morris thought this would be a great idea to get more kids outside to enjoy fishing.

“It allows the kids to get off their phone and get outside to enjoy nature. For the ones that really enjoy it, they have joined high school fishing teams and even taken their skills to college,” said C.L. Bourne.

The weekend event will allow kids to take home a “First Fish” certificate and beginner’s guides and participate in free seminars, crafts, and photo downloads.