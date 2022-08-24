SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Work is underway to remove and relocate bats from Shreveport‘s Fair Grounds Field in preparation for the demolition of the old baseball stadium.

Denham Spring-based Perault’s Nuisance Wildlife Control began removing the bats on Monday. The stadium closed in 2011 and has been infested with bats for some time.

The company has created a process that funnels the live bats safely into a system with a trampoline at the bottom.

“The system has a trampoline that the bats land on and hang out on and then each day we are gonna take that part and trade it so no more bats come out, then we know we got them all,” said bat-removal contractor David Perault.

Once PNWC completes the bat removal, Perault said the bats will be relocated and released into the wilderness where they can eat mosquitoes and bugs. He says bats are very important for the environment and make up 20% of mammals on earth.

“This is the best way to do it. Catching the bats live and bringing them back to the wilderness about 20-25 miles away and return them loose,” Perault said. “Once I turn them loose, they will fly off and climb up the trees.”

Perault’s Nuisance Wildlife Control removes bats at Fair Grounds Field in Shreveport on August 24, 2022. (Source: Robin Widner)

Perault said 500 bats have been captured so far, but they are expecting to catch many more, possibly more than 1,000. He expects the process to take about a week or a little longer.

The removal of the bats is the first step toward the demolition of the stadium, which is expected to get underway in early September.

Citizens can claim a piece of the stadium before the demolition and can contact the demolition contractor Henderson Constriction at 318-861-0512.