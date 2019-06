BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — A teenager who ran away from a Bossier City youth shelter has been found.

Kirsten Breck, 17, was last seen Friday, June 7 at the Johnny Gray Jones Youth Shelter.

Thursday morning BCPD detectives say they were notified by the Baton Rouge Police Department that Breck was located and she is safe.

