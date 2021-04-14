SPD stepping up police presence for Bayou Classic

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — The Shreveport Police Department is increasing police presence this weekend in anticipation of the crowds expected to show up for the Bayou Classic.

According to SPD, the increased police presence will begin Thursday evening through Sunday night.

SPD says neighboring law enforcement agencies will be providing assistance as well as patrolling the city on motorcycles and horses.

“Despite the recent shootings this week, the city still has a lot to offer, adding those entering Shreveport should leave their firearms or any valuable possessions out of their vehicle,” Public Information Officer Glen Heckard said.

“That’s our main objective is just making sure that people are safe. We want people to have a good time of course but we want them to do that safely as well.”

Heckard says police will not enforce or mandate mask-wearing. However, it is encouraged.