Bayou Classic to move forward as planned despite GSU suspending next 2 games due to COVID

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Bayou Classic is moving forward as planned despite Grambling State University canceling its next two football games due to COVID-19 concerns.

The Bayou Classic is set to kick off at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Apr. 17 at Independence Stadium in Shreveport.

On Wednesday the GSU Athletics Department canceled its’ games against Alabama A&M (March 27) and Texas Southern (April 3) after positive tests were identified through COVID-19 screenings.

“The safety of our student-athletes from both Southern and Grambling are always top priority, but no COVID concerns have changed the plans for the Bayou Classic to be played next month,” The Bayou Classic said in a statement on Thursday.

Football fans are you ready? We can’t wait to welcome you April 15-17 for Port City Fest! Don't miss out on this epic weekend-long celebration filled with football, festivals and nonstop fun. Visit https://t.co/MGFtyi75Qz to learn more and reserve your spot to join us! pic.twitter.com/DYZ5kbrJkf — Shreveport Mayor Adrian Perkins (@ShreveportMayor) March 25, 2021

Leading up to the big game, Port City Fest events will include a three-day Party on the Red April 15 – 17 at Festival Plaza featuring food and all-day entertainment, a Mayor’s Golf Invitational Tournament that will benefit scholarships for students attending Grambling State University and Southern University and a Port City Fan Fest experience on the morning of the game.

The Bayou Classic game alone is expected to being in between $2.3 and 4 million.