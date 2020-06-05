Bayou Walk shopping center torn down after sitting vacant six years

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Nearly six years after it was deemed structurally unsound and shut down, demolition began on the Bayou Walk Shopping Center in Shreveport Thursday.

The shopping center at the corner of Youree Drive and 70th Street has remained empty since July 2014, after ground settling issues caused cracks and instability within the structure and the city condemned the property. About a half-dozen tenants were displaced.

The condemned building remained standing as the owners of the property fell behind on mortgage payments, which led to foreclosure and its eventual sale. But it still remained empty, surrounded by fencing with warning signs to keep out.

The appearance of the vacant property prompted concerns about property values, but it was allowed to remain because it was not found to be in violation of any city ordinances.

