BCEC working on outages in Bowie and Cass County

DOUGLASSVILLE, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – Bowie Cass Electric Company now has an increase in outages after last nights storm.



According to JT Calhoun, Director of Marketing and Member Communications, of Bowie Cass says the company was down to 200 outages after strong winds brought power lines and trees down on Friday.

After Tuesday night’s storms, the company now has over 3,000 new outages.

“Crews are finding some of the worst damage in the areas that are still without power from the first storm system,” the co-op said in a Facebook post Wednesday morning with images from an area west of Carterville. “Crews there say the damage continues as far as the eye can see.”

Calhoun says there is no estimated time for when the lights will be back on. His says his team is working hard and having to rebuild electric boxes.

You can keep track of outage updates here.

