BCFD offers fireworks safety tips for 4th of July

The Bossier City Fire Department wants you to play it safe and follow the law when celebrating Independence Day.

Under Section 38-294 of Bossier City’s Code of Ordinances, fireworks may be sold and discharged within the city limits of Bossier City from June 28 through July 5, inclusive, from the hours of 10 a.m. until 10 p.m.

Anyone who discharges fireworks outside the legal time period can face fines up to $500 and/or 60 days in jail.

BCFD Chief Brad Zagone is also offering these safety tips you need to keep in mind when discharging fireworks:

* Young children should never be given fireworks to handle alone. Responsible adult supervision is a must.

* Always purchase fireworks from a reputable retail outlet.

* Never shoot off fireworks indoors or other enclosed areas such as carports.

* Read and follow all warnings and instructions.

* Use a “punk” to ignite fireworks. Never use an open flame such as a cigarette lighter or match.

* Never shoot, aim or throw fireworks at people or animals.

* Keep a garden hose or bucket of water handy for emergencies. Never try to re-ignite fireworks that have malfunctioned. Douse them with water and wait 15 minutes before properly disposing.

* Be aware of dry conditions. Never ignite fireworks on or near dry vegetation. Doing so could spark fires.

* Only light fireworks on a smooth, flat surface away from buildings and flammable materials.