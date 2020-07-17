BCPD: 3 car collision in Bossier City claims life of 50-year-old man

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Police say a 50-year-old man was killed in a three-car collision when he failed to yield and ran into two pickup trucks in Bossier City Friday morning.

The car crash happened a little after 11:00 a.m. at the intersection of E. Texas Street and Old Minden Road. The Bossier City Police Department says 50-year-old Mark Mascola was turning left onto Old Minden Road from the westbound lane of East Texas Street in a Toyota Rav 4 when he failed to yield to an oncoming Toyota Tundra. The collision caused Mascola to crash into the front of a third vehicle, a Ford F-250.

Mascola was taken to Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport and was pronounced dead at the hospital. The driver of the Tundra was taken to Willis-Knighton Bossier with injuries and is expected to survive from them. No other injuries were reported.

No impairment is suspected pending the outcome of a toxicology report per state law.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Check This Out
Loving Living Local 600x600

Don't Miss