BCPD: 3 car collision in Bossier City claims life of 50-year-old man

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Police say a 50-year-old man was killed in a three-car collision when he failed to yield and ran into two pickup trucks in Bossier City Friday morning.

The car crash happened a little after 11:00 a.m. at the intersection of E. Texas Street and Old Minden Road. The Bossier City Police Department says 50-year-old Mark Mascola was turning left onto Old Minden Road from the westbound lane of East Texas Street in a Toyota Rav 4 when he failed to yield to an oncoming Toyota Tundra. The collision caused Mascola to crash into the front of a third vehicle, a Ford F-250.

Mascola was taken to Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport and was pronounced dead at the hospital. The driver of the Tundra was taken to Willis-Knighton Bossier with injuries and is expected to survive from them. No other injuries were reported.

No impairment is suspected pending the outcome of a toxicology report per state law.

