BCPD and BPSO message to residents: Lock your vehicles

In an effort to cut down on car burglaries the Bossier City Police Department and Bossier Sheriff’s Office are urging you to lock your vehicles and report any suspicious activity.

The two law enforcement leaders also encourage residents to take precautionary measures to avoid becoming the victim in the first place:

Lock your vehicle, and take your keys.

Remove items of value from your vehicle, especially items that are in plain view, to include loose coins or electronic items.

Park in a non-secluded, well-lighted area, if possible.

Park your vehicle in your garage, and close the garage door.

Call local law enforcement to report any suspicious people or activity in your neighborhood.

Install motion sensor lighting to deter would-be burglars.

Bossier City Chief of Police Shane McWilliams said, “Criminals are opportunistic, and they are mobile. What we and police agencies across the nation see when it comes to vehicle burglaries is that it is a crime of opportunity as criminals simply look for open car doors. If it’s not an easy target, they move on to the next vehicle.”

Vehicle burglars can run in groups or as an individual, and they have only one goal in mind – to steal your hard-earned belongings.

Bossier Sheriff Julian Whittington said, “We need to make it more difficult for these thieves to take advantage of our residents. You worked hard for the things you’ve acquired; we want to keep it that way.”

Chief McWilliams and Sheriff Whittington also encourage residents to call 911 in an emergency situation if they observe criminal activity.

Sheriff Whittington said, “It can be 3 in the afternoon or 3 in the morning – we want you to call us if you see anything suspicious.”

Neighbors working together can make a tremendous difference.

Chief McWilliams said, “Residents know what is normal for their neighborhood. An observant attitude and being aware of strange cars, persons, or circumstances and, in turn, reporting that activity to police, can help keep a community safe.”

Both Bossier law enforcement agencies have made multiple arrests in previous vehicle burglary cases over the past year and this year including the crimes that occurred recently in the Green Acres Place community.

Chief McWilliams added, “We are certainly grateful to the residents of Green Acres for their assistance and support of the investigative efforts. Working together, we can deter these types of crimes and make people less likely to become a victim of a vehicle burglary. The real key to this is being consistent and making it a part of your routine and your neighbor’s routine.”