BCPD, BPSO will enforce trespassing complaints related to mask mandate, not mandate itself

BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Bossier city and parish officials are making it clear that authorities will not be specifically attempting to enforce the new statewide mandatory mask order that went into effect on Monday, but will respond to related trespassing complaints.

“Law enforcement officers with the Bossier Sheriff’s Office and Bossier City Police Department will only become involved when a customer refuses to leave a place of business after requested to do so by management,” Sheriff Whittington and Bossier City Police Chief Shane McWilliams said in a joint statement released early Monday afternoon.

“We certainly encourage our residents to take necessary safety precautions to help slow the spread of the number of cases of COVID-19 in the state of Louisiana.”

The statement was issued in response to a statewide mask mandate that went into effect on Monday after Gov. John Bel Edwards signed a new executive order over the weekend expanding restrictions under the current Phase 2 order that also put tougher limits on group gatherings and shuttering bars.

In a news conference Saturday announcing the mask order, Edwards said that the state will require businesses to tell people they have to have a mask on.

“Businesses are going to be allowed to accept a representation from someone that they meet one of those categories of exemption,” Edwards explained. “But other than placing law enforcement officers at every business or at every office building and so forth, there’s just no other way to do it. And we’re not gonna be out there with a goal to write citations.

The joint statement includes references to Louisiana Revised Statute, R.S. 14:63.3, which details the law of “Entry on or remaining in places or on land after being forbidden.”

The additional measures in the Governor’s Proclamation Number 89 issued July 11 include (1) Prohibiting bars from allowing on-premise consumption of food or drinks; (2) Limiting crowd sizes to no more than 50 people (with exceptions for essential businesses and churches); and (3) Requiring face coverings to cover the nose and mouth when inside a commercial establishment or public building or space, whether indoor or outdoor (with exceptions where strict social distancing of six feet can be maintained, children under the age of 8, certain medical conditions, eating, communicating with hearing impaired, speaking for broadcast or to an audience, and identifying yourself).

The additional measures are added to Phase 2, which was declared in Proclamation Number 83 on June 25 and runs through July 24.

The Governor’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness (225) 925-7500 and the Louisiana State Fire Marshal (800) 256-5452 are directed to ensure compliance with this order.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.