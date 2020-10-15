BCPD continues to search for 17-year-old girl, missing since early August

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Detectives with the Bossier City Police Department are still searching for a 17-year-old girl who has been missing since early August, and they are asking the public to help them find her.

Related Content Search underway for Bossier teen missing nearly a week

According to BCPD, 17-year-old Kayla Cheyanne Jackson ran away from the Johnny Gray Jones Youth Shelter and Detention Center on August 8 at 3:45 p.m., and police have not been able to find her since.

Kayla is described by Bossier City police as standing 5’5 feet tall and weighs about 120 pounds. She has black hair, brown eyes, and may be wearing glasses. Kayla is from Shreveport, La. and is known to go by her middle name, Cheyanne, and possibly by the nickname, Ace.

If anyone has information about Kayla Jackson or knows where she is, please contact the Bossier City Police Department at (318)-741-8665.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.