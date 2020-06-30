BCPD cracking down on drunk drivers during July 4th holiday weekend

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Bossier City Police will be working extra hard to keep you safe this Fourth of July holiday weekend by getting drunk drivers off the roadways.

BCPD is partnering with the Louisiana Highway Safety Commission in the nationwide campaign “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” from Thursday, July 2 through Sunday, July 6.

As part of the campaign sponsored by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, BCPD will increase DWI enforcement through the DWI Task Force.

The task force is made up of officers who patrol the city’s streets with the sole purpose of targeting those who choose to drive while impaired.

The Bossier City Police Department advises those who choose to celebrate with alcohol to designate a sober driver.

BCPD’s participation in the traffic safety enforcement campaign is funded by a grant from the Louisiana Highway Safety Commission.

