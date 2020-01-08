BCPD discontinues K9 unit, citing “risks and liabilities”

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Bossier City Police Chief Shane McWilliams and the Bossier City Police Department announced Wednesday that they are discontinuing their K-9 program.

According to BPCD, an evaluation by the City Attorney determined that the “risk and liabilities” outweigh the benefit of the K-9 unit.

BCPD says “the decision to discontinue the program is in no way a reflection of the performance of the K-9 handlers who have done outstanding work for Bossier City and who will continue to serve the community in other assignments.”

“The Bossier City Police Department’s K-9 Unit provides back-up support and other assistance to the uniformed patrol division when responding to calls for service and calls of crimes in progress,” says a description of the division that was still up on the city’s website as of Wednesday afternoon. “When called upon to do so, K-9 teams can be utilized to conduct searches of buildings, residences, neighborhoods or other areas for suspects or missing persons. The unit is also a valuable tool in detecting illegal narcotics. The unit can be deployed to lend its specialized search skills to the police department’s other specialized units during high risk search and arrest warrant executions.”

Bossier City police say the department has three K-9s that will be retired. The K-9 handlers will be given the opportunity to permanently adopt their K-9’s.

