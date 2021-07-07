BCPD: Firefighters still working to contain massive fire that started Tuesday afternoon

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Firefighters are still on the scene working to contain a massive fire that started Tuesday afternoon at a business in Bossier City.

According to the Bossier City Police Department, the fire flared back up around 8:30 a.m. Wednesday morning.

Fire crews are working with heavy equipment to move debris around, trying to extinguish it.

BCPD says firefighters won’t’ be able to determine the cause of the fire until they have all the hot spots out. The fire remains under investigation.