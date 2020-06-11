BCPD: I-20 West closed due to fatal accident

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A portion of I-20 West in Bossier City is expected to remain shut down into the afternoon as police investigate a deadly crash involving several vehicles.

It happened sometime after 9 a.m. in the westbound lanes of I-20 near the Louisiana State Police Troop G building. Bossier City police are on the scene but have not provided details on how many people were hurt or killed.

Traffic is closed westbound on I-20 from I-220 to Industrial Drive and is being diverted onto I-220 West.

We will have more details on this crash as they are presented to us.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Check This Out
Loving Living Local 600x600

Don't Miss