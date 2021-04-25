BCPD investigating fatal I-20 crash

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Detectives are looking into what caused a fatal crash on I-20 Sunday evening.

According to the Bossier City Police Department, just before 5:30 p.m. officers along with firefighters responded to a major single-vehicle crash in the eastbound lanes of I-20 at Airline Drive.

Police say the driver of an early 2000’s model Mazda pick-up truck hit a guardrail causing the vehicle to overturn.

The driver and a passenger were taken to Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport. The passenger is in stable condition with serious injuries but the driver was pronounced dead at the hospital.

This crash remains under investigation by the Bossier City Police Department Crash Investigation Team.