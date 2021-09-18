BCPD: Man killed in I-20 crash was seen driving erratically before slamming into 18-wheeler

One man is dead after crashing into the back of an 18-wheeler Friday evening on I-20 near the I-220 exit in Bossier City. (Photo: Louisiana Department of Transportation)

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – One man is dead after crashing into the back of an 18-wheeler Friday evening on I-20 near the I-220 exit in Bossier City.

It happened just before 7:30 p.m. when witnesses told police that they saw a man driving a vehicle “extremely erratically” at a high rate of speed in the westbound lanes of I-20 when he came into heavy traffic in both lanes.

Continuing the high rate of speed, he reportedly attempted to go around the traffic on the shoulder of the road but crashed into the back of an 18-wheeler on the shoulder.

He was pronounced dead at the scene. His name has not been released pending notification of next of kin.