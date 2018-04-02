BCPD need help locating missing teen

The Bossier City Police Department is asking the public for help with locating a missing teen who ran from a local youth shelter last week.

Carmen Denise Thompson, 14, ran away from the Johnny Gray Jones Youth Shelter in the 4800 block of Shed Road on March 28. Police say there’s no indication of foul play being involved and that Carmen is a habitual runaway.

Carmen is a black female, 5’9” tall, weighs 130 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. She was seen wearing a black and white hoodie, red pajama pants and black Tommy Hilfiger shoes along with a black hair band.

Anyone who can help police locate her is asked to call Bossier City police at (318) 741-8665.