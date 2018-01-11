BCPD needs your help locating missing 17-year-old

Police need your assistance finding a missing teenager from Bossier City.



Charles John Cody IV, 17, was last heard from on Jan. 2 when he was talking to a family member on the phone as he was walking home from a friend’s home in Haughton.



Detectives say there’s no evidence of foul play being involved in Charles’ case but his family is concerned for his welfare.



Charles is described as a white male, standing 6’01” tall , 150 lbs. with brown eyes and black hair. He was last seen wearing a red hoodie with the letter “R” on the front, red and black pants, and red shoes.

Anyone who has information regarding Charles’ whereabouts is asked to call the Bossier City Police Department at (318) 741-8650.