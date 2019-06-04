BCPD officer sworn into SW Louisiana Financial Task Force

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) A Bossier City Police Financial Crimes Task Force member has been sworn in with the U.S. Secret Service’s Southwest Louisiana Financial Crimes Task Force.

BCPD Sgt. Christopher Davis, who has been with the Bossier City Police Department since 2001, will represent the Bossier Police Department and the local task force on Secret Service’s Task Force.

The Southwest Louisiana Task Force is sponsored by the United States Secret Service and enjoys the participation of more than 30 local and state agencies around the state.

Its main goal is to share relevant operational intelligence and coordinate resources to combat emerging criminal trends and tactics in Louisiana.

Participants are commissioned federally and thus have the authority to investigate any type of crime that involves a financial or cyber nexus.

In addition, the Secret Service offers local agencies state-of-the art computer forensic training through the National Cyber Forensic Institute in Hoover, Alabama.

Davis who has served the BCPD in corrections, the patrol division, on the tactical negotiations team, and the criminal investigations division, said he was honored to serve with the Secret Service’s SW Louisiana Task Force.

“In the last few years,” Davis said, the Bossier Financial Crimes Task Force has been battling counterfeit money and checks, identity theft, skimmers and crimes against financial institutions. While arrests have been made in many of those cases, this will broaden our scope in investigating the crimes.”

The Bossier Financial Crimes Task Force is comprised of Bossier City Police officers, along with Bossier Parish Sheriff’s deputies.

