BCPD on the lookout for missing 14-year-old

The Bossier City Police Department needs your help locating a teenager who ran away from a local youth shelter.
Keyana Lewis,14, was last seen when she ran away on Aug. 31 from the Johnny Gray Jones Youth Shelter in the 4800 block of Shed Rd.
Keyana is a black female, standing 5’5” tall, weighing 100 lbs. with brown eyes and black hair. She was last seen wearing pink jeans, a blue sweater and white shoes with a black shower cap on her head.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts is urged to call Bossier City Police at (318) 741-8665.
