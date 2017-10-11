BCPD on the lookout for two missing teens

Police need your help locating a pair of missing teenagers from the Bossier City area.

On Saturday Alon Overstreet, 17, and Nigel Frazier, 16, ran away together from the Johnny Gray Jones Youth Shelter in the 4800 block of Shed Rd.

Alon is descibed as a white male, standing 5’10” tall, weighing 190 lbs. with brown eyes and brown hair. He was last seen wearing a light green shirt and blue shorts.

Nigel Frazier is described as a black male, standing 6’ tall, weighing 200 pounds with brown eyes and brown hair. He was last seen wearing a white tank top shirt, red pants and red shoes.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Alon and Nigel is urged to call Bossier City Police at (318) 741-8650.