BCPD receives DOJ grant to fight COVID-19, meet public safety needs

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — The Bossier City Police Department has been awarded a major grant from the Department of Justice that will contribute to public and officer safety during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Through the Coronavirus Emergency Supplemental Funding Program BCPD will use the $126,000 grant to purchase two Aeroclave machines, disinfecting solution for those machines, protective masks, and upgraded radios.

The Aeroclave disinfecting machines will be used to clean buildings, offices, the jail, and vehicles to help prevent the spread of disease.

