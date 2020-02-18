BCPD seeks to identify suspect in theft of groceries

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Bossier City Police Department has released images in hopes of getting the name of a woman who allegedly stole groceries out of Walmart earlier this month.

According to BCPD, the theft happened on Saturday, Feb. 8 at the Walmart on Airline Drive. In the surveillance video, the woman was seen walking into the store and she was wearing a red long-sleeved shirt and black jeans. After shopping, the woman went to a self-checkout register and scanned 22 grocery items, which totaled up to be $174.40.

Bossier City police say the woman then put the groceries back into her shopping cart and walked out of the store without paying for them. Surveillance video shows the woman loading the groceries into a red Nissan car before leaving.

Anyone with information who wants to remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward is asked to call Bossier Crime Stoppers at 318-424-4100, or log onto www.p3tips.com/ to submit your tip via the web.

