BCPD search for 15-year-old Johnny Gray Jones runaway who stole her mother’s car

Detectives with the Bossier City Police Department’s juvenile crimes division are requesting the public’s assistance in locating a missing runaway teen.

Jaylen Kenly, 15, ran away from Johnny Gray Jones Youth Shelter on Friday, October 6, 2018.

She is described as 5′ 7″ tall, weighing 195 lbs. Detectives say that Kenly may be in the Shreveport area. They also note that Jaylen took her mother’s red Nissan, Sentra with license plate ZMA966.

Anyone who can help locate Jaylen is asked to call Bossier City Police at (318) 741-8665.

Anyone with information who wants to remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward is asked to call Bossier Crime Stoppers at 318-424-4100, or log onto www.p3tips.com to submit your tip via the web.

