Standoff underway on Airline Dr. in Bossier City, police asking people to avoid area

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Airline Drive is shut down between East Texas Street and Shed Road due to an armed standoff with police involving at least one person wanted in connection with a domestic dispute early Wednesday morning.

Bossier City police are at the scene near Misty Lane, with Special Operations Services, a tactical negotiations team, and Louisiana State Police.

31-year-old Chabrielle Hester is one of two people wanted in connection with a domestic dispute early Wednesday morning, Dec. 3, in Bossier City, according to police. (Source: Bossier City Police Department)

Earlier Wednesday morning, BCPD confirmed they were searching for a woman and man who were involved in a suspected domestic dispute after officers were called to I-220 near Shed Rd. around 6:30 a.m. for reports of a possible shooting. They arrived to find an abandoned 18-wheeler and evidence that a gun had been fired.

Detectives also learned that 38-year-old Robert Sneed, III of Taylor, Louisiana, and 31-year-old Chabrielle Hester of Dallas, were arguing with each other before leaving the area.

BCPD issued a “be on the lookout” notification for Sneed’s vehicle, a 2008 blue Chevrolet Avalanche with license plate number 08105634.

Police would not confirm which of the two is believed to be involved in the standoff on Airline Drive.

Anyone with information on the couple’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Bossier City Police Department at (318) 741-8611 or their local law enforcement agency.