BCPD searching for missing 16-year-old

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Investigators need your help locating a missing 16-year-old from Bossier City.

According to the Bossier City Police Department’s Juvenile Division Shiress Brown was last seen leaving her home on Sullivan St.

Shiress, who also goes by the nickname Shi, is described as a black female standing 5′ 9″ tall, weighing 200 lbs. with black hair and brown eyes.

Detectives have received information that Shiress’ hair may now be dyed red. She has piercings in both ears and her nose.

Shiress is also believed to be in the Shreveport area.

Anyone who may have information on where Shiress could be is urged to call Bossier City Police at (318)-741-8665.

