BCPD seeking runaway teen

The Bossier City Police Department is asking the public for help with locating a missing teenager who ran from a local youth shelter.

17-year old Tremya Bennett ran away from the Johnny Gray Jones Youth Shelter in the 4800 block of Shed Road on March 26. Police do not suspect foul play being involved.

Tremya is a black female, 5’6” tall, weighs 135 pounds with brown eyes and brown hair worn parted in the middle. She was last seen wearing a brown dress and gray and blue shoes.

Anyone who can help police locate her is asked to call Bossier City police at (318) 741-8650.