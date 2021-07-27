BCPD seeks help finding 42-year-old woman who went missing Sunday

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Bossier City Police Department is asking for your help in locating 42-year-old Amanda Snellgrove of East Texas Street in Bossier City, La.

Snellgrove was reported missing on Sunday, and BCPD detectives learned that later the day she went missing, Snellgrove was at a gas station in Mira, La.

Her vehicle was located at an Exxon Station in the 6900 block of Mira Myrtis Road, and she was seen getting into a gray Chevrolet pick-up truck. The truck left the gas station driving out of the parking lot toward LA Highway 71.

Snellgrove stands 4 feet 11 inches tall, weighs 120 pounds, has brown hair and hazel eyes, and has ties to the Texarkana area.

Family members and investigators are concerned for her well-being. Amanda has a medical condition for which she takes medication.

Anyone who has seen Amanda Snellgrove or who may have information on her whereabouts is asked to contact Bossier City Police at 318-741-8652.